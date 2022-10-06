KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,312 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Waste Management worth $51,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of WM stock traded down $5.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $160.88. The company had a trading volume of 67,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.46 and its 200 day moving average is $160.63. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 target price on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $33,329.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

