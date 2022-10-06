KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,098,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 849,623 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $132,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $444,000. TRH Financial LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 11.7% during the first quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 143,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after buying an additional 15,091 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,697,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.
Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.42. The company had a trading volume of 293,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,688,434. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $239.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.
Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
