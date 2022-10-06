KBC Group NV Sells 461,432 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,751,604 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 461,432 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.31% of eBay worth $72,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in eBay by 1.0% during the first quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in shares of eBay by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of eBay by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.09. 229,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,165,589. The firm has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a PE ratio of 92.93, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.12. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.18 and a 12 month high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.53%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.03.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

