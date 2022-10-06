KE (NYSE:BEKE) Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.04 and last traded at $17.08. 155,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 9,506,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of KE from $21.70 to $23.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of KE from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of KE from $22.50 to $23.80 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $13.70 to $20.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

KE Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.98 and a beta of -1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. KE had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of KE by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,132,000 after acquiring an additional 149,539 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of KE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,372,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,731,000 after acquiring an additional 558,791 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $220,614,000. SPRINGS CAPITAL HONG KONG Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KE during the 4th quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of KE by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 127,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

See Also

