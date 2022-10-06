Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock to $12.00. The company traded as low as $10.59 and last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 8174 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.83.

Insider Transactions at Kearny Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas Demedici sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $30,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 656,009 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after acquiring an additional 590,408 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 950.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 434,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 392,872 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,044,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $77,851,000 after acquiring an additional 101,930 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,165,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The stock has a market cap of $725.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $53.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.60 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Kearny Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Kearny Financial’s payout ratio is 46.81%.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

