Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.85

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.85 and traded as low as C$15.45. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$15.62, with a volume of 4,830 shares changing hands.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$178.83 million and a P/E ratio of -22.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$15.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.66.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0946 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 20th. Keg Royalties Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.04%.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Company Profile

The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars.

