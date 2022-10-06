Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.13.

Kennametal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $23.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47.

Kennametal Announces Dividend

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $530.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.09 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 7.19%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kennametal will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kennametal by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

Kennametal Company Profile

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

