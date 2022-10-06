Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Barclays

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Barclays from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Kennametal from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kennametal from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kennametal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.13.
Kennametal Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $23.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Kennametal has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.47.
Kennametal Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Kennametal by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in Kennametal in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kennametal by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.
Kennametal Company Profile
Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kennametal (KMT)
- 3 Alzheimer Stocks to Buy as the Race for a Cure Heats Up
- Don’t Forget About These Cheap, Fundamentally Strong Tech Stocks
- Bellwether RPM International Pops On Results
- Rivian Checks Off Boxes, But Still Needs a Lot to Go Right
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.