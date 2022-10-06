Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $98.62

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.62 ($1.19) and traded as low as GBX 90.76 ($1.10). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 95.18 ($1.15), with a volume of 1,436 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £137 ($165.54) target price on shares of Kerry Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Kerry Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 98.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.76 million and a P/E ratio of 21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.39.

Kerry Group Cuts Dividend

About Kerry Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a €0.31 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 0.31%. Kerry Group’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

