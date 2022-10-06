Kessler Investment Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Kessler Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 886.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 860,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 773,471 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after purchasing an additional 591,626 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Service Co. International by 246.1% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 764,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after purchasing an additional 543,433 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Service Co. International by 10,867.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 459,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Service Co. International by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,145,000 after purchasing an additional 237,346 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SCI opened at $61.93 on Thursday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $56.85 and a one year high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 18.38%. The business had revenue of $990.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $742,003.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,820.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

