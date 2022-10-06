Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 18,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,624,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “mkt perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of EMR stock opened at $79.77 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $47.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

