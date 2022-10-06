Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $140,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Coca-Cola Stock Performance
Shares of KO opened at $56.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The firm has a market cap of $243.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.57.
Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.64%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola
In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.
About Coca-Cola
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
Featured Stories
