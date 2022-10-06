Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $4.38 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the quarter. Corning accounts for approximately 3.8% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Corning by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.29. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $28.98 and a 12-month high of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.27.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

