Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 905 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,276 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth $215,030,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,711,569 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,108,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,657 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 60.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,373,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023,514 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 70,299.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,536,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,940 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.79.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $21.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.99. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $25.57. The company has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 32.85% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 36.04%.

About Regions Financial

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

