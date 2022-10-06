Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of KTCC stock opened at $4.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $44.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $6.73.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 797,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Key Tronic in the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Key Tronic Company Profile

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

