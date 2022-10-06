Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,400 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the August 31st total of 387,900 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 171,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Kimball International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Kimball International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 288,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,654 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimball International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimball International by 95.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 224,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 109,555 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 193.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 75,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Kimball International by 123.5% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of KBAL opened at $6.66 on Thursday. Kimball International has a twelve month low of $6.29 and a twelve month high of $11.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.87 million, a P/E ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.99.

Kimball International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Kimball International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -83.72%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Kimball International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of furniture products under the Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, Kimball Hospitality, D'style, and Poppin brands in the United States and internationally. It offers desks/workstations, benching, seating, lounge, storage, tables, and casegoods for collaborative and open workspaces, conference and meeting/huddle rooms, training rooms, private offices, learning areas, classrooms, lobby/reception areas, and dining/café areas; and headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and mixed use commercial and residential developments.

