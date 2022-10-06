Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Shares Up 5%

Kin and Carta plc (LON:KCT – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183.80 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 183.80 ($2.22). 408,682 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 300,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 175 ($2.11).

The stock has a market capitalization of £326.97 million and a P/E ratio of 14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 190.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 205.35.

Kin and Carta plc provides technology, data, consultancy, and digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers cloud and platforms, digital products, data and AI, managed, digital experiences, and strategy and innovation services. It serves financial services, retail and distribution, industrial and agriculture, transportation, healthcare, and public and other sectors.

