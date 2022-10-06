Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

KNTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Kinetik Trading Up 0.5 %

KNTK stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 155,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,304. Kinetik has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.64, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.71.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $1.78. The company had revenue of $335.57 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinetik will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at Kinetik

In other news, insider Jamie Welch bought 1,100 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $42,383.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,863,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,335,240.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kinetik news, COO Matthew Wall sold 8,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $357,438.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 420,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,030,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jamie Welch bought 1,100 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.53 per share, with a total value of $42,383.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,863,619 shares in the company, valued at $110,335,240.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,135,634 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.