Kirby 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14,023.00 (KIRBY)

Kirby (KIRBY) traded down 44.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. Over the last week, Kirby has traded down 82.7% against the US dollar. Kirby has a total market capitalization of $65,775.22 and approximately $14,023.00 worth of Kirby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kirby token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,985.23 or 0.99992209 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006973 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002098 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003352 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00051247 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010008 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00063582 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00022097 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004916 BTC.

Kirby (CRYPTO:KIRBY) is a token. It launched on August 3rd, 2022. Kirby’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 tokens. Kirby’s official website is www.kirbytoken.net. Kirby’s official Twitter account is @kirbygamer4ever and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kirby (KIRBY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kirby has a current supply of 10,000,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kirby is 0.00000001 USD and is up 0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $39.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.KirbyToken.net.”

