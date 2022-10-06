KLAYMETA Self Reported Market Cap Hits $725,606.66 (META)

KLAYMETA (META) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. KLAYMETA has a market cap of $725,606.66 and $9,580.00 worth of KLAYMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KLAYMETA has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KLAYMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0268 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,102.77 or 1.00011114 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002081 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003249 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00049780 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009951 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00063673 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00021865 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004870 BTC.

About KLAYMETA

KLAYMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It launched on November 19th, 2021. The official website for KLAYMETA is klaymeta.io. KLAYMETA’s official Twitter account is @klaymeta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for KLAYMETA is medium.com/@klaymeta.

KLAYMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Klaytn platform. KLAYMETA has a current supply of 0. The last known price of KLAYMETA is 0.0251975 USD and is down -3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $14,682.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaymeta.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYMETA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KLAYMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

