Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €13.10 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has been given a €13.10 ($13.37) price target by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.83% from the company’s previous close.

KCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($15.20) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

ETR:KCO traded down €0.18 ($0.18) on Thursday, reaching €8.15 ($8.31). 160,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The firm has a market cap of $812.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.87. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €7.11 ($7.25) and a 52 week high of €13.50 ($13.78).

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.