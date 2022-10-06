Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Trading Up 1.7%

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €8.05 ($8.21) and last traded at €8.01 ($8.17). Approximately 178,266 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 600,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at €7.88 ($8.04).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KCO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.80 ($14.08) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($15.20) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Klöckner & Co SE Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $812.46 million and a P/E ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of €9.87.

Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.