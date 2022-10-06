KnowBe4 Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:KNBE)

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 3,929 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,155% compared to the typical daily volume of 313 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KnowBe4 from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on KnowBe4 from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KnowBe4 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

KnowBe4 Stock Up 4.9 %

KnowBe4 stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,626. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 454.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.19. KnowBe4 has a twelve month low of $13.78 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.30.

Insider Transactions at KnowBe4

KnowBe4 ( NASDAQ:KNBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.34 million. KnowBe4 had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 8.93%. Equities analysts expect that KnowBe4 will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $221,981.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shrikrishna Venkataraman sold 86,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $1,897,155.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 377,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,305,657.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 11,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $221,981.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,800 shares of company stock valued at $6,864,621 in the last quarter. 5.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in KnowBe4 by 913.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 692,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,879,000 after purchasing an additional 623,858 shares during the period. Shannon River Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,733,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,423,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,564,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in KnowBe4 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

