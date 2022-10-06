Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Up 3.4%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.33 and last traded at $6.32. 98,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,743,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOS. Berenberg Bank upgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Kosmos Energy from $10.40 to $11.60 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.87.

Get Kosmos Energy alerts:

Kosmos Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.23 and a 200-day moving average of $6.64.

Institutional Trading of Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Kosmos Energy had a return on equity of 58.18% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 143.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kosmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kosmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.