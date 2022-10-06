Krabots (KRAC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,068.00

Krabots (KRAC) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Krabots token can currently be purchased for about $0.0359 or 0.00000180 BTC on exchanges. Krabots has a market cap of $132,728.18 and approximately $11,068.00 worth of Krabots was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Krabots has traded 39.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Krabots alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010829 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.04 or 0.00145741 BTC.

Krabots Profile

Krabots launched on July 15th, 2022. Krabots’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,700,000 tokens. Krabots’ official Twitter account is @krabots and its Facebook page is accessible here. Krabots’ official message board is medium.com/@krabots. The official website for Krabots is krabots.io.

Krabots Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Krabots (KRAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Krabots has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Krabots is 0.03751219 USD and is up 0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://krabots.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krabots directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Krabots should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Krabots using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Krabots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Krabots and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.