Kryxivia 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $24,361.00 (KXA)

Kryxivia (KXA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Kryxivia has a market capitalization of $199,311.09 and approximately $24,361.00 worth of Kryxivia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryxivia token can now be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kryxivia has traded down 21.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003283 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010828 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00146386 BTC.

Kryxivia Token Profile

Kryxivia’s launch date was November 25th, 2021. Kryxivia’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,802,666 tokens. Kryxivia’s official Twitter account is @kryxivia. Kryxivia’s official website is kryxivia.io. Kryxivia’s official message board is kryxivia.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kryxivia

According to CryptoCompare, “Kryxivia (KXA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Kryxivia has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kryxivia is 0.00635881 USD and is down -6.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $13,211.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kryxivia.io/.”

