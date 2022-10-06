Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 0.6% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $48.14 and a 12-month high of $51.18.

