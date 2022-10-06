Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 77.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 381,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,690 shares during the period. ProShares Short QQQ makes up 4.1% of Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $5,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 912.9% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 4,935,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 581.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,590,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,697 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $15,290,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,336,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,977,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSQ opened at $14.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26. ProShares Short QQQ has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $15.05.

ProShares Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

