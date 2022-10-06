Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.60.

Shares of LW stock opened at $82.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.37. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $49.71 and a 1-year high of $83.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,781.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

