Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Raised to $101.00

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 20.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of LW traded up $1.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $84.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,286. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $49.71 and a fifty-two week high of $83.65. The stock has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.37.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LWGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $239,989.97. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,833,441.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $239,989.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,441.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the first quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

