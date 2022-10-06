Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Jonestrading

Investment analysts at Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH traded down $2.97 on Thursday, hitting $74.70. 584,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,086,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.61. Lantheus has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $87.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.51 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Lantheus will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,558.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,231,324. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

