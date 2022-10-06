Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $29.42

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$29.42 and last traded at C$29.48, with a volume of 65483 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$30.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LB shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$43.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 23.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 134.11%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Zelenczuk bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.79 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,789.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$135,158.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

