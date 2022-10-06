Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.95

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.94, with a volume of 1302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 4.6% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 83,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I by 4.1% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 210,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares during the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks opportunities in the subsectors of healthcare, technology, energy transition, and financial and consumer sectors.

