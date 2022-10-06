Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF) Short Interest Up 8.9% in September

Leading Edge Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:LEMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS LEMIF opened at $0.12 on Thursday. Leading Edge Materials has a 12 month low of $0.11 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.24.

Leading Edge Materials Corp. explores for and develops a portfolio of raw material projects in Europe. The company primarily explores for graphite, lithium, nickel, cobalt, and rare earth elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Woxna graphite project that includes four concessions consisting of Kringelgruven, Mattsmyra, Gropabo, and Mansberg located in Gavleborg County, central Sweden.

