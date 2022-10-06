Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $558,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 191.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the first quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $159.81 on Thursday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $151.03 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.40.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

