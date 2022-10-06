Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Purchases 300 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 80,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,486 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 141,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in Novartis by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its holdings in Novartis by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 18,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.09.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $77.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.23. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.09 and a twelve month high of $94.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

