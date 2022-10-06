Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,145 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE SO opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. Southern’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Argus boosted their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

