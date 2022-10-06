Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on LGEN. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Legal & General Group to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 343 ($4.14) to GBX 345 ($4.17) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 310 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($3.99) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Legal & General Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 325 ($3.93) to GBX 365 ($4.41) in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 344.83 ($4.17).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

LON LGEN opened at GBX 225.40 ($2.72) on Wednesday. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 208.90 ($2.52) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of £13.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 662.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 257.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.86.

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at Legal & General Group

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 5.44 ($0.07) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.26%.

In related news, insider Ric Lewis purchased 1,151 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £3,061.66 ($3,699.44). In other Legal & General Group news, insider Henrietta Baldock acquired 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 245 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £2,342.20 ($2,830.11). Also, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.21) per share, for a total transaction of £3,061.66 ($3,699.44). Insiders have purchased 13,203 shares of company stock worth $3,454,930 over the last 90 days.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

