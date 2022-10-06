Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.14

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.14 and traded as low as $3.68. Leonardo shares last traded at $3.70, with a volume of 8,030 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on Leonardo to €15.30 ($15.61) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Leonardo Trading Down 1.9 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77.

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a., an industrial and technological company, engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers a range of helicopters for battlefield, combat, maritime, training, executive and private transport, medical and rescue, security, energy, and utility services, as well as provides support and training services.

