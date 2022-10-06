Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.44-1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.44-$1.49 EPS.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of LEVI traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.93. 5,306,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,920,821. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.04.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Levi Strauss & Co.

LEVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.27.

In related news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $168,576.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,217,070.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 222.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 48,440 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,771 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 40.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,330 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 76.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 29,050 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 83.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

