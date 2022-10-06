LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

LightInTheBox Trading Down 1.0 %

LightInTheBox stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

Institutional Trading of LightInTheBox

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITBGet Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LightInTheBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LightInTheBox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.