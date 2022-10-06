LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered LightInTheBox from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

LightInTheBox stock opened at $0.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.80 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.08. LightInTheBox has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $1.83.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LightInTheBox stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. ( NYSE:LITB Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 34,382 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. operates as a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to its customers worldwide. The company provides customized, special occasion, and fast fashion apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as accessories and gadgets, home garden products, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

