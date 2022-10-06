Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several research firms recently commented on LSPD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 2.5 %

Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $19.52 on Thursday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $102.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.55.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $173.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.