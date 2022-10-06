Liquidity Accelerator Token (LAT) Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Liquidity Accelerator Token (LAT) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. In the last week, Liquidity Accelerator Token has traded down 39.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Accelerator Token token can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000819 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquidity Accelerator Token has a market capitalization of $157,617.77 and approximately $18,737.00 worth of Liquidity Accelerator Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Liquidity Accelerator Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003288 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010838 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000065 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00146006 BTC.

Liquidity Accelerator Token Profile

Liquidity Accelerator Token’s launch date was August 31st, 2021. Liquidity Accelerator Token’s total supply is 6,004,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 966,708 tokens. Liquidity Accelerator Token’s official Twitter account is @liquidifyio. Liquidity Accelerator Token’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidify. The official website for Liquidity Accelerator Token is liquidify.io.

Buying and Selling Liquidity Accelerator Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquidity Accelerator Token (LAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Liquidity Accelerator Token has a current supply of 6,004,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Liquidity Accelerator Token is 0.17092256 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $2,161.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://liquidify.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Accelerator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquidity Accelerator Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquidity Accelerator Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquidity Accelerator Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquidity Accelerator Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.