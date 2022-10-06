Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,216,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned 1.31% of Loews worth $190,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of L. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Loews by 58.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 131.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 217.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Price Performance

Loews Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:L opened at $52.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.