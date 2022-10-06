Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $259.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $255.00 to $259.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q1 2024 earnings at $4.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.78 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $4.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $5.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $244.26.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $199.03 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $170.12 and a 12-month high of $263.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $27.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total transaction of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12,323.7% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,174,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $641,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,310 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $320,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,610,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $730,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,622 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

