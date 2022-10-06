LS Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 664 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the second quarter worth $280,000. Arrow Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 31,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.1% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 122,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.4% in the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 60,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays decreased their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.67.

Sysco Stock Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $75.50 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.19. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.24%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

