LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $45,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 88.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 160.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.8% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $192.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

