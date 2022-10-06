LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $45,000 in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2022

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 88.3% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.9% during the second quarter. Brightworth now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 160.8% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,535 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.8% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.1% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ITW stock opened at $192.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $59.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.52 and a 1-year high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITWGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 75.41% and a net margin of 17.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 62.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.38.

About Illinois Tool Works

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW)

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.