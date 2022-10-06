LS Investment Advisors LLC Invests $77,000 in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HP in the second quarter worth approximately $2,995,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in HP by 50.4% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in HP by 28.1% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 12,940 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in HP by 43.5% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,528 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its holdings in HP by 44.8% in the second quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 8,404 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

HPQ stock opened at $26.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.81. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.74 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

