LS Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,200 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 84.6% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 66.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in eBay by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in eBay by 982.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of eBay to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.03.

eBay Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $39.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. eBay had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

