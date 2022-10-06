LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in BP by 3.6% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 0.6% in the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 69,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Stock Performance

NYSE:BP opened at $31.38 on Thursday. BP p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $25.33 and a 1 year high of $34.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

BP Increases Dividend

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BP p.l.c. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.3604 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -40.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. StockNews.com upgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on BP from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.16.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

Featured Stories

