LS Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,090 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of BP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 9,975 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 2.5% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of BP by 0.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 47,301 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BP by 0.6% in the second quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 69,360 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BP in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on BP from GBX 450 ($5.44) to GBX 472 ($5.70) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.16.

Shares of BP stock opened at $31.38 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.20. BP p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $25.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $67.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. BP had a positive return on equity of 26.00% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. BP’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.3604 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.57%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

